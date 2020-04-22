|
|
Susan Ann Zukrow-Mackevich. Beloved wife of Jeffrey Mackevich. Loving mother of Rani Mackevich, Stephanie (Collin Love) Mackevich and Carolyn Mackevich. Devoted daughter of the late Edward and Nita Zukrow. Dear sister of Rabbi Leonard (Karen) Zukrow and Alan Zukrow. Fond aunt of Rachel (Jonah Schein) Zukrow and Michael (Isabel Parilis) Zukrow. Private graveside service Thursday, 10:30 am at Shalom Cemetery in Arlington Heights. The service will be livestreamed at www.chicagojewishfunerals.com and a recording of the service will also be available to view (approximately 2 hours after the scheduled service time) on the funeral home website as well. Memorials to The Union of Reform Judaism, (URJ) 633 Third Ave., New York, NY 10017 www.urj.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020