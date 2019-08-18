|
February 14, 1947 – June 30, 2019
Our much-loved sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend, Susan Anne Clegg, died
peacefully of natural causes on June 30 in Chicago. Born on February 14, 1947, in
Chicago, Susan was the cherished daughter of David H. Clegg and Joanne Bolger Clegg, who dubbed her "our hummingbird" as she flitted between Chicago and Salt Lake to care for them in their final years.
Susan spent the first four years of her life in Wheaton, Illinois, before moving to Salt Lake City. She attended Salt Lake City schools and Gonzaga University in Spokane, before graduating from the University of Washington at Seattle with a degree in political science. In 1971, Susan realized her longtime dream to become a flight attendant and was regularly honored for the caring professionalism she showed her passengers throughout her career of nearly 40 years with American Airlines, all of it based in Chicago.
Susan was a life-long member of the Catholic Church and focused her energy and love on family, dogs, travel, and her beloved '65 Mustang convertible ("Miss Daisy").
Susan is survived by her sister, Carol (and Peter), of Auckland, NZ, and her brother, David (and Diane), of San Rafael, CA. She was the much-loved aunt of Susan and Dominic of London and Jim and Anne of New York City, and the adoring great-aunt of their children, Ava and Lucy.
A Mass in Susan's name will be said at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 1431 N. North Park, Chicago 60610 on Sunday, August 25, at 9:30 A.M. Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Salt Lake City.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019