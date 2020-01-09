|
Susan Arntsen nee Brooks, 59, of Glenview, passed away surrounded by her family on January 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Wayne for 23 years; cherished daughter of Richard (Barbara) and the late Beverly Brooks; loving sister of Scott (Carolyn) Brooks and Mark (Polly) Brooks; proud aunt of Ryan, Taylor, Trevor and Mason and great aunt of Carter. Sue was an active member of The Village Presbyterian Church in Northbrook where she served as deacon and was active with Presbyterian Pilgrimage. She loved to spend time with her family and supported them in all their activities. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18 at 1 pm at The Village Presbyterian Church, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Village Presbyterian Church or , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020