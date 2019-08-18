|
|
Susan B. Keefer, 80, of Arlington Hts.; loving wife to Thomas; loved mother to Donald (Laura), Kristin and Stephen (Marianne); cherished grandmother to Ryan, Jenna, Hannah and Colin; dear sister to the late David and Perry Owens; and fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, August 19, 2019 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Prayers 10:15 am, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the funeral home proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell, Arlington Hts., IL 60005 for an 11 am Funeral Mass. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made in memory of Susan Keefer, to the Gloria Rebek Scholarship Fund, at Our Lady of the Wayside School at http://www.olwschool.org/support-olw/donate-now/ , or to the . Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019