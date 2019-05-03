|
|
Susan Blinderman, Age 59. Loving mother of Jon and Sam Blinderman. Beloved daughter of Sandra and the late Arthur Marks. Cherished sister of Patricia (Fred) Lurie and Daniel Marks. Memorial service, Sunday 2PM at Temple Jeremiah, 937 Happ Road, Northfield, IL 60093. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Wellness Center, 215 Revere Dr, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.cancerwellness.org, or the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 3 to May 4, 2019