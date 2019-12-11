|
|
Susan "Sue" Wagner Broeren was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on February 28, 1928 to Dr. William A. and Lillian Wagner. Sue was a proud graduate of Saint Mary's College Notre Dame, Indiana. On the morning of December 8, 2019, Sue passed away peacefully. Sue, "Granny," is preceded in death by her husband of sixty six years, Richard Broeren , her son Robert J. Broeren, her grandchild Matthew B. Schiff and her sister Katherine "Kak" Tansill; is survived by her children Molly Broeren (Bill Mosher), Bill Broeren, Rick Broeren (Patrice), Maggie Broeren (Michael Coffey), Katie Broeren, and Jane Lambesis (Peter). Grandchildren include M.J. Schiff, Andy Schiff , Christi Walsh (Matt), Lizzy Mosher, Margaret Broeren (Bob Knutson), Jack Broeren, Will Broeren, Bob Broeren DeVito (Cassie), Sarah Sommario (Tom), Molly Kranovich (Matt), Colleen White (Barrett), Maura Ambroch (Benjamin), Katie Coffey, Annie Lambesis, Susie Lambesis, and Peter James Lambesis; and her nineteen great-grandchildren. Sue is preceded in death by two nephews and is survived by five nieces. Sue is fondly remembered for her faith, sense of humor, athleticism (a proud member of the Hole in One Club and an avid ice boat and sailboat racer in her youth), her grace and the love of her family. She loved Notre Dame football, the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Cubs and enjoyed her many winters in Jupiter, Florida through the decades. Sue was a founding member of Saint Raymond Parish, active in CFM, Rainbow Hospice, CHRP, Grandmother's Club, multiple golf leagues and bible study. Affectionately referred to as the "Beautiful Queen", Sue shared her love and faith with her family from the very beginning, and never wavered in her desire to seek heaven and guide others to that ultimate joy, "God Bless!"
Visitation Friday, 3:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Saturday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment private.
Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Raymond for tuition assistance at www.st-Raymond.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019