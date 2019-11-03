|
|
Susan Bronson, aged 79, died peacefully at Journey Care Hospice Center in Glen View, IL. Susan was born 11/26/1939, the 6th child of George and Hattie Kapolnek's 13 children. Susan's bond with her siblings was one of the greatest joys in her life. Susan married Robert Kaiser, July 16, 1960, and is survived by their three children; Christine (Peter), Constance (Jeffrey), and Carrie (William). On April 17, 1999, Susan Married the true love of her life, the late Walter Bronson. They had 17 happy years together, much of the time spent sailing the seas. Loving grandmother to 9, great-grandmother to 12. Beloved step-mother and step-grandmother to many. Loving aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday November 4th from 9AM-11AM Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral to follow. 11:30AM Mass Monday at St. Juliana Church. Interment Private Maryhill Cemetery. For info 847-685-1002 or www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019