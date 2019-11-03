Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Juliana Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Bronson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Bronson


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Bronson Obituary
Susan Bronson, aged 79, died peacefully at Journey Care Hospice Center in Glen View, IL. Susan was born 11/26/1939, the 6th child of George and Hattie Kapolnek's 13 children. Susan's bond with her siblings was one of the greatest joys in her life. Susan married Robert Kaiser, July 16, 1960, and is survived by their three children; Christine (Peter), Constance (Jeffrey), and Carrie (William). On April 17, 1999, Susan Married the true love of her life, the late Walter Bronson. They had 17 happy years together, much of the time spent sailing the seas. Loving grandmother to 9, great-grandmother to 12. Beloved step-mother and step-grandmother to many. Loving aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday November 4th from 9AM-11AM Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral to follow. 11:30AM Mass Monday at St. Juliana Church. Interment Private Maryhill Cemetery. For info 847-685-1002 or www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -