|
|
Susan C. Gervais, age 77; beloved wife of the late Lawrence F. Gervais; loving mother of Brooke (Kevin) Bahnline and step-mother of Vince (Christine) Gervais; cherished grandmother of Ryann and Ava Bahnline; dear sister of Paul (Robin) Polonec. Susan was a retired art teacher at Lyons Township High School in LaGrange. She was extremely passionate about her grandchildren, an avid gardener, a strong supporter of fine arts, especially the symphony and theatre. Visitation Tuesday, June 11th 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. S. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Memorials in Susan's honor to, The Morton Arboretum, giving.mortonarb.org 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019