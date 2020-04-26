|
|
Susan C. Kuncius-Dykehouse, 64, of Chicago passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2020. Loving and devoted wife of James B. Dykehouse. Adoring mother of Hannah C. Dykehouse. Treasured Daughter of the late Peter S. and the late Anne (nee LEPO) Kuncius. Cherished Sister of Janet M. Kuncius-McCarthy (retired Detective, CPD). Dear Daughter-in-Law of the late Richard and the late Nancy (nee Horton) Dykehouse and Sister-in-Law of Jeff (Laurie) Dykehouse of Cheboygan, Michigan; Rod (Jill) Dykehouse of Marco Island, Florida; and Laura (Dan) Brinker of Livonia, Michigan. Beloved Aunt of many nieces and nephews, cousins and innumerable friends who will miss her intensely.
Susan was a deeply dedicated educator who touched the lives of many students, parents and fellow teachers during her 38 year career. She began her career at St. John Fisher Elementary School in the West Beverly neighborhood and subsequently taught for 26 years at Eberhart Elementary School in Marquette Park as an English Language Arts teacher, retiring in 2015 from the Chicago Public Schools. Born and raised in Chicago, she grew up in the St. George Parish in Bridgeport, attended Maria High School in the Marquette Park neighborhood and was a graduate of DePaul University's School of Education. She, her husband and their daughter resided in the South Loop.
Due to the current public health crisis, services and interment at St. Casimir's Cemetery will be private at this time. A memorial Mass and a celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Susan, contributions may be made to the St. John Fisher Tuition Assistance Fund, Eberhart Elementary School for Literacy or the Adoption Center of Illinois at the Family Resource Center. For further information contact Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home at (773) 783-7700. For online condolences please visit www.andrewmcgann.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020