Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan C. Powers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan C. Powers Obituary
Susan C. Powers, 66, of Carol Stream, passed away November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Tim Powers; loving mother of Sean (Erin) Powers; proud grandmother of Violet Powers; cherished daughter of Tommy and Arlene Atkins; dear sister of Debbie (Dean) Graver and Donna Atkins; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday November 25, 2019 from 9 a.m. until words of remembrance at 12 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. Wheaton, IL 60187. Entombment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton, IL. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com osr (630) 668-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -