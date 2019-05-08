|
(nee Barker). Loving mother of Matthew M. Wagner. Devoted daughter of Charles & Carol (nee Walker). Dear sister of Jane (Allen) Jung & the late Dennis (Kathi) Barker. Kind aunt of many nieces & nephews. Cherished friend of Julio Pimentel. Longtime employee of South Chicago & Palos Health Hospitals and dedicated volunteer for the Palos Health WAGS Therapy program with her beloved dog "Prince". Visitation Thursday, May 9th from 3 until 8 p.m. Chapel prayers Friday, May 10th, 9:15 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Our Lady of the Ridge Church in Chicago Ridge, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Matthew M. Wagner Discretionary Supplemental Care Trust would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019