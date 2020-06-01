March 21,1948-May12, 2020



Susan Campbell, of Chicago and Brookfield Illinois, daughter of Mary and Red Campbell, passed away after a long illness. Both of her parents predeceased her as did her brother Michael. Susan is survived by her cherished nephew Steven, dear friend Lynn, and many family members and friends. Susan received a BA in English Literature and an MSW from Loyola University. Susan had two distinct careers. For the first part of her working life, she was the head editor at the National Opinion Research Center and then at Chapin Hall, both at the University of Chicago. She had extraordinary verbal and narrative skills and was highly regarded for her ability to shape and sharpen reports with national policy implications. After 30 years, she left this field to attend graduate school to become a Clinical Social Worker. In her last years, Susan worked as a social worker at Hines VA Hospital. This career offered an opportunity to use her enormous capacity for empathy and strong clinical skills. Susan especially loved her "mother-daughter" trips to Door County, weekends with friends at Paw Paw lake, phone visits with her California friends and trips to the farmer's market with Steve and Lynn. Family and friends will miss her warm and vivid presence.





