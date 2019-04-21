Susan Campbell Adinamis, age 78, of Zionsville, Indiana passed away on April 17, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1940 to Dr. Chester and Marion Coggeshall in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in Chicago, attended the University of Colorado, and then attended business college. She worked as a court reporter where she met her husband, George. Susan and George settled in the Indianapolis area in 1967 and moved to Zionsville in 1978. Susan helped George build a successful law practice and together they raised three daughters.Aside from Susan's contributions to the law practice, she was a talented and loving homemaker. She supported her family so they could go out and make a difference in the lives of others. She was a selfless woman, full of experience and knowledge that she generously shared with those around her. She had an innate ability to succeed at anything she set her mind to and faced life's challenges with strength and determination.Susan enjoyed spending time at their family beach home in Pentwater, Michigan. She was full of love and compassion, especially when it came to her grandkids and the rest of her family. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, and brother John. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Ann Adinamis Impicciche (the late Alan), Carol Adinamis (Jeff Saunders), and Susan L. Adinamis. She delighted in the accomplishments of her grandchildren, Maria Ann Impicciche, Michael Alan Impicciche, Elizabeth Saunders, Catherine Saunders, Alexander Saunders, Kevin Michael, and Zachary Michael. She will be missed by her sisters, Marian Schmidt (Don) and Sarah Stute (Gene), as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville, 105 W. Pine St., from 11 until noon., with a funeral service immediately following at noon. Burial will take place at Zionsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Susan's memory to , 11550 N. Meridian St., Carmel, IN 46032. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary