Susan Catherine Borucki, 44 of Crystal Lake, died peacefully, April 13, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born May 1, 1975 the daughter of Stan and Victoria Borucki. Susan was a Senior Planner for the McHenry County Department of Transportation. Susan Received her degree in Civil Engineering from Valparaiso University graduating summa cum laude. She was a graduate of Oswego High School, Class of 1993 and Valedictorian. Susan grew up in Boulder Hill/Montgomery, IL.
Susan was committed to giving back to her community. She was a faithful bell ringer for the Salvation Army and she also volunteered at BraveHearts and Senior Services.
Susan had a heart of gold and was a caring kind person. She was a dedicated and supportive friend and will be missed by all who knew her. She was a loving daughter, sister, niece and friend.
She leaves behind her loving parents, Stan and Vicky Borucki, her brother, Paul(Melissa) Borucki and many aunts, uncles and cousins and close friends (Liz and Bob). She was preceded in death by her grandparents and by her Uncle Desi, Uncle Joe and Aunt Nancy.
A Funeral Mass and burial will take place at a later date. Everyone is encouraged to leave the family a message or to share a story at www.defiorefuneral.com. Cards for the family may be sent to the funeral home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL 60142
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to: BraveHearts, 7319 Maxon Road, Harvard, IL 60033. Their website is www.braveheartsriding.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020