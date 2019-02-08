Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
1313 N. Mill St.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
1313 N. Mill St.
Naperville., IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Leimberer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Colette Leimberer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan Colette Leimberer Obituary
Susan Colette Leimberer, age 79, of Naperville and formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away February 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2:30 PM at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1313 N. Mill St., Naperville. Visitation will be 1:30-2:30 PM at the church prior to the service. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For info call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now