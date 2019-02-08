|
|
Susan Colette Leimberer, age 79, of Naperville and formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away February 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2:30 PM at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1313 N. Mill St., Naperville. Visitation will be 1:30-2:30 PM at the church prior to the service. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For info call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019