Susan E. "Sue" Gorski (nee Daly), age 74, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Born and raised in Chicago, living in Midlothian and a resident of Lockport since 1993. Member of St. Dennis Church, Lockport, former member of Little Flower Parish, Chicago and St. Christopher Church, Midlothian. Susan was an avid reader, loved walking, but above all else she was very dedicated to her family.
Preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Daly. Survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Thomas Gorski; Three cherished children, Tom (Jill) Gorski, Matt (Karen) Gorski and Elizabeth (Karl) Gendeman; nine adored grandchildren; one great grandson; two sisters, Carol (Mike) Spain and Pat (Bob) Maiers. Numerous other cherished family members also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association
in Sue's name would be greatly appreciated.
Services will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 9:30am in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 to St. Dennis Church, Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Visitation Monday, August 10, 2020 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or attain directions at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 50 guests will be allowed in at a time