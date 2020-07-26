1/
Susan Elizabeth Costaras
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Elizabeth Costaras, former wife of Thomas Costaras, daughter of the late Edward and Mabel Linderman. Sister of Shirley Pietryk, Edward Linderman and the late Christine Neir. Loving mother of Kristina Kropidlowski and Steve Costaras. Passed away peacefully July 9th 2020 at the age of 79. Visitation Monday 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Modell Funeral Home 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien, IL. 60561. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the National Wildlife Federation.

For Info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved