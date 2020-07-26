Susan Elizabeth Costaras, former wife of Thomas Costaras, daughter of the late Edward and Mabel Linderman. Sister of Shirley Pietryk, Edward Linderman and the late Christine Neir. Loving mother of Kristina Kropidlowski and Steve Costaras. Passed away peacefully July 9th 2020 at the age of 79. Visitation Monday 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Modell Funeral Home 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien, IL. 60561. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the National Wildlife Federation.
For Info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com