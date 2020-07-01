Ms Lee, Pete and Denise will miss you. We loved caring for you at Cadia and you will never be forgotten. I will miss talking sports with you and bringing you updates on all the scores around sports. Denise will always remember the talks that she shared with you. We still use our serving bowl you gave us for our wedding and will think of you every time we use it. RIP. We are glad youre not suffering any longer. Go rest high.

Peter & Denise Startare

Friend