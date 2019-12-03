|
|
Beloved daughter of Joseph and Lenore O'Connor (nee Kattany).
Cherished sister of Maureen (Christopher) Bartoli.
Devoted "Aunt Sue" to Jessica, Amanda, Alyssa, and John.
Cherished niece, cousin, and friend to many.
Proud graduate of St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN, Class of '90.
Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m.
Funeral Thursday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 10:00 a.m.
Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Donations in Susan's memory to St. Mary's College, Development Office, 110 Le Mans Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556 would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019