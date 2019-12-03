Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Elizabeth O'Connor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Elizabeth O'Connor Obituary
Beloved daughter of Joseph and Lenore O'Connor (nee Kattany).

Cherished sister of Maureen (Christopher) Bartoli.

Devoted "Aunt Sue" to Jessica, Amanda, Alyssa, and John.

Cherished niece, cousin, and friend to many.

Proud graduate of St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN, Class of '90.

Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m.

Funeral Thursday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 10:00 a.m.

Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery

Donations in Susan's memory to St. Mary's College, Development Office, 110 Le Mans Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556 would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -