Age 83, of Paw Paw, Michigan, died peacefully on June 23, 2019 at Maple Lake Assisted Living. Susan was born April 4, 1936 in Paw Paw, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Chappell) Burger. After graduating from Northwestern University, she began her career in journalism. As the City Desk Editor at the Naperville Sun, she proudly won many awards and led her team to win several more. After retiring to Paw Paw, Susan became active in her community. She was a founding member of the Paw Paw Area Rotary Club and Susan embodied their creed of "Service Above Self." She was also instrumental in the campaign to relocate and build a new district library. Mostly though, she simply loved life on Lake Cora and enjoyed being Granny to her grandkids. She will be treasured by all who knew her, but particularly missed by the numerous robocall salesman who were recipients of her endless wit and humor. Susan was preceded in death by her husband: John "Jack" Erion; and an infant brother. Surviving are her children: Frances (Dean) Abbott and Matthew (Ruth) Erion; grandchildren: Jackson and Holly Abbott; brother: Charles (Mary) Burger; brother-in-law: Frank (Marilyn) Erion; and several nieces and great nieces whom she loved very much. Cremation has taken place. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday (July 6) at First Presbyterian Church, 120 Pine St., Paw Paw. A luncheon will follow at La Cantina. Visit www.BetzlerLifeStory.com to read her Life Story, archive a favorite memory, and sign her online guestbook. Memorial contributions may be made to Paw Paw Area Rotary Club – Rotary Park Fund, Paw Paw District Library, or the Lake Cora Corporation. Arrangements by Betzler & Thompson Life Story Funeral Home, 60900 M-40 Hwy, Paw Paw (269) 657-3870. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019