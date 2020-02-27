|
Susan Foley nee Samek; Lifetime resident of Itasca and Lombard. Beloved wife of Michael; Cherished sister of Paul (Kate) and Linda (Mike) Haley and sister-in-law of Patricia Schmuldt, Tom (Soni) Foley and Sharon Foley; Devoted aunt of Beth, Julie, Maggie, Charley, Mike, Laura, Donna and Jenny; Loving daughter of the late Chester and Margaret. Visitation Friday 3:00-8:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet Saturday, 9:30 am for a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Peter the Apostle Church 524 N. Rush Street, Itasca. There will be a private interment at Saint Adalbert Cemetery. Donations in Susan's memory to Spondylitis Association of America would be appreciated. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020