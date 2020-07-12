Susan Frolichstein nee Heyman, age 79, beloved wife of the late Seymour "Sy" Rees Frolichstein. Loving mother of Tamar (Elliot) Frolichstein-Appel and Michael (Ellen) Frolichstein. Proud grandmother of Jessica, Melanie, Samuel, Abraham, Nathaniel and the late Joseph. Dear sister of Gerry (Steven) Keen and Jay (Judy) Heyman. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the family will be hosting an online memorial service Tuesday at 7 pm and an online shiva Wednesday at 7 pm. To attend either live stream, please visit our website. Interment will be private at Rosehill Cemetery. Memorials to Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, 303 Dodge Ave., Evanston, IL 60202, www.jrc-evanston.org
, Changing Worlds, 329 W. 18th St., Unit 506, Chicago, IL 60616, www.changingworlds.org
, or Albany Park Theater Project, PO Box 25072, Chicago, IL 60625, www.aptpchicago.org
would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
