Noted madcap and bon vivant Susan (Boggs) Gareis died of natural causes on May 9, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Karen Gareis (James Gortowski), Robin Shapiro (Claude), and Patrick Gareis (Leslie); grandmother of Nicolas Mazur (Sydney), Dean Mazur (Kim), Samantha Shapiro, and Ryan and Joey Gareis; and great-grandmother of Addison Mazur. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Evelyn (Graham) Boggs and sister of Peter Boggs.



She was great company, a good advice giver, an interesting conversationalist, a hilarious story teller, and a total weirdo in the best possible way; she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.





