Susan Elizabeth Morrison Boatman Garland departed this life on May 1, 2020 at her beautiful home in Winnetka, IL, at the age of 82. She was born June 23, 1937, in Harriman, Tennessee to Garnett Morrison and Vesta Elizabeth Ruffner Morrison Scotti and was an eighth-generation Roane County Tennessean. She graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, where she was inducted into the Mortar Board Society. After graduation she began her career in Atlanta, GA, with NCR, installing the Georgia Institute of Technology's first computer. Her later career with General Electric and AT&T brought her to Chicago. Susan was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Robert (Bob) Boatman and her husband of two years, Colonel John Garland of the Royal Canadian Air Force. Susan is survived by her half-brother, Joseph Scotti, of Marietta, GA and by an abundance of family, surrogate family, and friends who loved her dearly. Susan exercised life to the fullest extent possible, exploring all of her senses. She had a passion for the written word and began writing stories early in life. She had her work published as early as age 16. She was able to devote much of her time to writing again after her retirement from AT&T. She was President of The Winnetka Fortnightly, where she presented one of her recent works "The Secret City" explaining what it was like growing up near Oak Ridge, Tennessee, while it was part of the Manhattan Project. As a lover of all things literary, she was active in the North Suburban Library System and President of the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library District. The beauty and aroma of her garden was another passion for Susan. She was a Master Gardener and President of the Midwest Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society. She held a Bronze Medal Award from the American Rose Society. Beautiful music was yet another passion, as she was an accomplished vocalist and pianist. One of her favorite Chicago institutions was the Lyric Opera of Chicago, a love she shared with her father, Garnett Morrison. She was passionate about food, whether it was learning to make Croquembouche from a local chef, experiencing unique dining experiences in her extensive travels to Europe, entertaining large gatherings at home, or making strawberry rhubarb pie with the fruit from her garden. She was very active at Christ Church of Winnetka, IL. There she was founder of Chelsea Gardens, a speaker at the Legacy Society, Chairwoman of the Benevolence Committee, and on the Annual Rummage Steering Committee. Her passion for service to others was also evidenced by her participation on the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago (RIC) Women's Board, her position as President of the RIC Junior Auxiliary, and her involvement with the Evanston-North Shore Junior League. As with any brief summary of someone's life, this is just the tip of the iceberg in describing Susan, her life, and her accomplishments. Susan was an amazing, beautiful, thoughtful, and incredibly interesting human being. We are all so blessed to have known and loved her.
Due to the current circumstances, a private graveside service for Susan will be held at a later date at Christ Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Rummage Ministry at Christ Church of Winnetka https://www.christchurchwinnetka.org/serve/rummagebenevolence/donate/
or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Due to the current circumstances, a private graveside service for Susan will be held at a later date at Christ Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Rummage Ministry at Christ Church of Winnetka https://www.christchurchwinnetka.org/serve/rummagebenevolence/donate/
or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-North on May 14, 2020.