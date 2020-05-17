Susan Elizabeth Morrison Boatman Garland departed this life on May 1, 2020, at her home in Winnetka, IL, at the age of 82. She is survived by her brother, Joseph Scotti, and by an abundance of family, surrogate family, and friends who loved her dearly. Due to the current circumstances, a private graveside service for Susan will be held at a later date at Christ Church of Winnetka. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Rummage Ministry at Christ Church https://www.christchurchwinnetka.org/serve/rummagebenevolence/donate/
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.