Susan G. Gleasen nee Bonthron age 57. Beloved wife of Patrick. Loving mother of Kevin and Kyle. Grandmother of 2. Cherished daughter of Edward and Arlene Bonthron. Fond sister of Ray (Rikki) Bonthron, Mary (Michael) Kozenczak and Linda (Tom) Caldwell. Loved Daughter-in-law of Charles and Anna. A Drive-Thru Visitation will be held Saturday June 13 From 3 to 5 PM at Brust Funeral Home 415 N. Gary Ave Carol Stream,IL Interment Private. For Info call 630-510-0044
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.