Mullins , Susan Goetz Susan Goetz Mullins, 88, of Northbrook, Illinois, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee and attended Lawrence College and Northwestern University. She enjoyed curling at the Chicago Curling Club for many years and was an avid bridge player. She is survived by her loving daughters Jamie Mullins, Lauren (Don) Chandler and Julie (John) Murray, and her cherished grandchildren Jack, Matt, Ben, Jordan, Ryan and Brooke. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Kenneth A. Mullins. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , The Epilepsy Foundation or s. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
