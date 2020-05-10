Susan Helen Waxman, nee LeVee, 82, beloved daughter of the late Raymond and Rachel, loving wife of the late Jordan Waxman, devoted mother of Craig Waxman, Bryan ( Mindy) Waxman, and Robin (Marc) Heller; proud Mimi to Matthew, Lindsey, Renee, Megan, and Nicole; dear sister to Stephanie; cherished friend to many. Her early years were spent as a speech therapist, but after starting a family her sole focus was raising her children. She put her heart and soul into this endeavor, but always made time for a trip to the salon for a little pampering. She loved her travels to the four corners of the Earth with Jordan. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any local food bank. Private service was held. For information: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.