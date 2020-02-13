|
|
Susan J. Pawlak beloved wife of Edward for 60 years; loving mother of Donna (John) Donnamaria & Denise Pawlak; dear sister of the late Richard (Carol) Rafalski; fond aunt of Christopher & Carrie; dearest niece of Edward Klepadlo and cousin of many. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Saturday 10 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church, Hillside. Mass 11 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020