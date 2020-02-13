Home

Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Domitilla Church
Hillside, IL
Susan J. Pawlak

Susan J. Pawlak Obituary
Susan J. Pawlak beloved wife of Edward for 60 years; loving mother of Donna (John) Donnamaria & Denise Pawlak; dear sister of the late Richard (Carol) Rafalski; fond aunt of Christopher & Carrie; dearest niece of Edward Klepadlo and cousin of many. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Saturday 10 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church, Hillside. Mass 11 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020
