Susan Hyland (nee Blake), 75, longtime resident of Chicago, passed away peacefully in her sleep in August. Proud and loving mother to Graham [deceased] (Kimberly), Cole (Maura), and Ryan; cherished grandmother of Sierra, Alanna, Kasey, Brenna, Ellen, and Terese; dear sister to Bill and Jeff. Known by many as "gracious and kind", Susan was a loyal contributor to several humanitarian and environmental causes. She will be missed. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019
