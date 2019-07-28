Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Wayside
434 W. Park St.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Maazen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Jane Vander (Crutcher) Maazen


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Jane Vander (Crutcher) Maazen Obituary
Susan, age 60, passed away surrounded by family on May 10th, 2019 in Vero Beach, FL. She was born on February 3, 1959 in Arlington Heights, IL. She is proceeded in death by her Father, Charles S. Crutcher. Survived by her sons, Brian (Iris), Mark (Teala), and Jeff Vander Maazen; Mother, Mary Jane Crutcher; Sisters, Patricia (Glenn) Palmeri and Jean (Brian) Boyle. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be at Our Lady of Wayside at 9:30 AM on August 3rd. 434 W. Park St. Arlington Heights, IL. 60005. Interment will follow at All Saint Cemetery 700 N. River Road Des Plaines, IL.Graveside or Chapel weather permitting.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.