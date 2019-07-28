|
|
Susan, age 60, passed away surrounded by family on May 10th, 2019 in Vero Beach, FL. She was born on February 3, 1959 in Arlington Heights, IL. She is proceeded in death by her Father, Charles S. Crutcher. Survived by her sons, Brian (Iris), Mark (Teala), and Jeff Vander Maazen; Mother, Mary Jane Crutcher; Sisters, Patricia (Glenn) Palmeri and Jean (Brian) Boyle. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be at Our Lady of Wayside at 9:30 AM on August 3rd. 434 W. Park St. Arlington Heights, IL. 60005. Interment will follow at All Saint Cemetery 700 N. River Road Des Plaines, IL.Graveside or Chapel weather permitting.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019