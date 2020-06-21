Susan Jewel Boyd
89, of Oak Lawn, passed on June 7, 2020. She was the loving mother of Michael Boyd, Katherine Conover and Timothy Boyd; cherished grandmother of Colin Boyd, Keri Kranz and Kelly Boyd; treasured great-grandmother of Michael Boyd and Yvette Echo Kranz; beloved sister of Joan McShane and Margie Oleske; aunt of Joe McShane, Susan McShane, Maureen McShane, Julie McShane, Vanessa Huenten; companion of Richard Franks. Services under the care of Blake-Lamb Funeral Home.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361193
