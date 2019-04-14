Susan Judith Nelson nee Gragg, age 78, of Elmhurst, passed away April 5, 2019.Beloved mother of David (Karen) Nelson and Kathy (Mike) Berg; proud grandmother of Michael and Anna Berg; dear daughter of the late Bernard and the late Isabel Gragg; dear sister of Eve Gragg Herold, the late Bernard Gragg and her late twin brother, Thomas Gragg; loving companion of William Schmidt. Susan was a loving mother and a faithful friend. Prior to the birth of her two children, Susan worked for the Nielsen rating company in Evanston. After her children were grown, she worked as an underwriter for the Amica Insurance Company for many years. Sue had an adventurous spirit, spending her junior year of college in Switzerland learning French and how to ski, a sport she shared with her family. After her child-rearing years, she made numerous trips to Europe with her sister and friends and was a member of the Walking Women group who took trips out West, hiked the Superior Hiking Trail in Minnesota, and walked monthly in the Chicago area. Sue proudly supported her grandson throughout the years attending his football games and enjoyed attending her granddaughter's band and choir activities. Susan also loved reading, architecture, off-beat movies and jazz. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Memorial Visitation at the Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with eulogies at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the Sierra Club, 70 E. Lake St., #1500, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.sierraclub.org. Funeral Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary