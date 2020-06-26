SUSAN K. GORDY (EPSTEIN), 65, of Chicago and Aspen, died June 19, 2019 in an automobile accident near Aspen, Colorado after a morning hike with women friends on a beautiful Rocky Mountain day. Susan is survived by her devastated husband of 39 years, David A. Epstein. A 1981 graduate of Kent Law School, Susan had a long career in the banking industry. She began her career at First National Bank of Chicago, initially as a First Scholar and ultimately as an executive vice president. She later worked at her own consultancy, SKG and Associates, and then for LaSalle Bank and its parent ABN-AMRO (Netherlands). In recent years, she was a managing director at The Chicago Corporation, was a consultant to the Bank of Chatsworth (Illinois) and other businesses, and served on the Board of Directors of the Johnson Financial Group (Wisconsin). Susan divided her time between Chicago and her and David's home in Aspen, a place she loved dearly. Born in Canajoharie, New York, Susan grew up in Wheaton, Illinois. She attended Southern Methodist University and the University of Arizona. Susan met her husband David, also a lawyer, when she was a lobbyist intern in Springfield in the late '70s. At that time David was the Parliamentarian of the House of Representatives. Susan worked on the 2004 campaign of Barack Obama as the co-head of the campaign's Women's Groups. She declined to join the Obama administration, choosing instead to remain in Chicago and Aspen with David, from whom she was rarely separated for more than a few days. An avid and excellent skier, as well as a lifelong tennis player, Susan was an active supporter of art, music, charitable, and women's organizations, as well as the Jesse White Tumblers. In winter, she regularly donated clothes and food to Chicago homeless men and women. A vibrant, warm and generous person who exuded positivity, Susan was a mentor to many young professionals, as well as to several god-children and nieces and nephews, especially nephew Grant Gordy now of Brooklyn. Also surviving Susan are her sister Jane West of O'Fallon, Missouri., and brothers Richard Gordy, of Ft. Collins, Colorado and Thomas Gordy, of Chicago. Interment is at Westlawn Cemetery on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The short interment service will be private but will be live streamed on Facebook. Go to the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook page to view the service. A toast to Susan's life and spirit and ever-present smile will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Monday June 29th in Lincoln Park outdoors (subject to rain) at the Bacino's Grille at the Diversey Ave. golf driving range. (Limited to 50 masked persons at a time.)