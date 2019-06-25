|
Susan K. Schaefer, beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Christine Nell and John Richard Schaefer; dear aunt to a host of nieces and nephews; cherished friend to many. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rainbow Hospice. Visitation Wednesday, from 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral prayers Thursday, 9:15 A.M. at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Rd. Park Ridge, to Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church for 10 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Calvary Cemetery. For info www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847) 823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019