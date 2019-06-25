Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
For more information about
Susan Schaefer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Schaefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan K. Schaefer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan K. Schaefer Obituary
Susan K. Schaefer, beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Christine Nell and John Richard Schaefer; dear aunt to a host of nieces and nephews; cherished friend to many. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rainbow Hospice. Visitation Wednesday, from 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral prayers Thursday, 9:15 A.M. at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Rd. Park Ridge, to Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church for 10 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Calvary Cemetery. For info www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847) 823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now