Susan Kathleen Parrish


1951 - 2019
Susan Kathleen Parrish Obituary
Susan Kathleen Parrish (nee Skrysak), age 68, of Oswego, IL passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 7, 1951 in Oak Park, IL. Susan is survived by her loving daughters, Jeanne (John) Gates, and Lindsey (David) Krake; Grandchildren, Kara (Brian Redington) Hartman, Evelyn and Audrey Gates, David, Brendan, Alyssa, Alli, Chloe, Emma and Coen Krake; her beloved German Shepherd, Maximus Prime. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Skrysak and Eleanor (nee Terrel) Terrell. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
