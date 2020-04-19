Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Sakash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Kay Sakash

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Kay Sakash Obituary
Susan Kay Sakash, nee Kaminsky, passed peacefully at Elmhurst Hospital with her loving and devoted husband of 37 years, Bill, at her side; Susan was also the cherished mother of Pete (Brittany), Tom (Ashley) and Davy (Ben); beloved grandmother of Sam and Camden Sakash. Funeral services and Interment are private at this time. A Celebration of Life is being planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Susan to Education First Cambodia, World Relief DuPage/Aurora, 191 S. Gary Ave. Ste. 130, Carol Stream, IL 60188 or your local food bank. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. For more information about Susan and her generous spirit please visit www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gibbons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -