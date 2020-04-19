|
Susan Kay Sakash, nee Kaminsky, passed peacefully at Elmhurst Hospital with her loving and devoted husband of 37 years, Bill, at her side; Susan was also the cherished mother of Pete (Brittany), Tom (Ashley) and Davy (Ben); beloved grandmother of Sam and Camden Sakash. Funeral services and Interment are private at this time. A Celebration of Life is being planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Susan to Education First Cambodia, World Relief DuPage/Aurora, 191 S. Gary Ave. Ste. 130, Carol Stream, IL 60188 or your local food bank. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. For more information about Susan and her generous spirit please visit www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020