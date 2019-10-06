|
Susan Kennedy, 75, a life-long resident of Evanston IL, passed away on September 30, 2019, after a short illness. Susan was a mother, a grandmother of six, and a wife. She was beloved by all who knew her and possessed a real gift in touching the lives of all she met. She gave herself to the concerns of others: as a social worker, as an advocate for social justice, and as a volunteer in public school tutoring programs. Her skills were not limited to people; she was a gifted dog trainer who studied animal behavior in programs throughout the world. Susan possessed enormous creativity. She developed skills in book-binding, photography, and knitting. Whatever she did reflected her focused imagination. Susan lived a life of quiet dignity and always displayed a vast generosity of spirit to one and all. She will be greatly missed. The family has planned a private memorial service. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 or online at www.journeycare.org or Family Focus of Evanston, 310 S. Peoria Street, Suite 301, Chicago IL 60607 or online at family-focus.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019