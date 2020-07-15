Susan L. DeGrazio, nee Long. Age 76 of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Loving mother of Kelly Schaefer and Amy (Tom Bachmann) DeGrazio. Proud and devoted "Gammy" of Nicholas, Griffen and Olivia Schaefer, Joseph Tonioni, and the late Steven Schaefer. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be announced at a future date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rainbow Hospice, www.rainbowhospice.org
, are appreciated. To sign Susan's guestbook, please visit: www.ryan-parke.com
.