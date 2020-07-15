1/
Susan L. DeGrazio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan L. DeGrazio, nee Long. Age 76 of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Loving mother of Kelly Schaefer and Amy (Tom Bachmann) DeGrazio. Proud and devoted "Gammy" of Nicholas, Griffen and Olivia Schaefer, Joseph Tonioni, and the late Steven Schaefer. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be announced at a future date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rainbow Hospice, www.rainbowhospice.org, are appreciated. To sign Susan's guestbook, please visit: www.ryan-parke.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved