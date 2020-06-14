Susan L. Doyle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan L. Doyle (nee Novak), age 70. Beloved wife and soulmate of James J. Doyle. Loving mother of Kelly Doyle, Briana (James) Baccof and Ryan (Lauren) Doyle. Cherished 'Ama' of Lucas and Fiona. Devoted daughter of the late Marion and Charles Novak and dear sister of Ken (the late Lucille) Novak. Adoring Aunt Merlot of many nieces and nephews. If you did not get along with Sue, its on you not Sue. In lieu of Flowers, please keep Sue in your memory by planting a flower, bush or tree in your yard to celebrate Sue's life. A celebration of life will be scheduled for family and friends at a later date. For more information please call 708 429-3200



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Our love and prayers go out to Jim and family.
Ted and Betty Ruswick
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved