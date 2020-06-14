Susan L. Doyle (nee Novak), age 70. Beloved wife and soulmate of James J. Doyle. Loving mother of Kelly Doyle, Briana (James) Baccof and Ryan (Lauren) Doyle. Cherished 'Ama' of Lucas and Fiona. Devoted daughter of the late Marion and Charles Novak and dear sister of Ken (the late Lucille) Novak. Adoring Aunt Merlot of many nieces and nephews. If you did not get along with Sue, its on you not Sue. In lieu of Flowers, please keep Sue in your memory by planting a flower, bush or tree in your yard to celebrate Sue's life. A celebration of life will be scheduled for family and friends at a later date. For more information please call 708 429-3200