|
|
Susan Laidlaw Boyles, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, October 2nd 2019 in her home
surrounded by her family in Baroda, Michigan after fighting a long battle with lung cancer. Susan was born on September 7th, 1947 in Evanston, Illinois. She had a long, successful career in IT, and because of her determination and intelligence, she was able to raise her two children on her own,send them to college and help them raise their families. She is survived by her two children, Thomas and Kathleen, and four grandchildren; Tyler and Eve Sircher, Saoirse Ceridwan Boyles and a baby Boyles grandson who is due to be born in March 2020. Susan was a wonderful woman who was deeply committed to her family, loved reading and nature, especially loved dogs and easily won the hearts of everyone she came into contact with. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Susan did not want to have a funeral service so our family and friends will be gathering at Grandpa's Place in Glenview, Illinois on Saturday, October 19th, from 5pm-10pm for a celebration of her life.
We love you mom.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019