Susan Leigh Taylor, a long-time resident of Evanston, died Sunday the 19th of May at Evanston Hospital. She was 72 years old. Susan was born September 29th, 1946 in Lima, Ohio to Robert "Bob" and Genevieve "Ginny" Burns. She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1964 and went on to attend Bowling Green State University. Susan married Steve Taylor in Lima on August 19th, 1967. They moved to Chicago in 1972, later settling in Evanston to raise their family in 1978. Susan worked as a health clerk for the District 65 school system, spending over 17 years at Dawes Elementary School. She'll be missed by both the students and her coworkers. Known by her friends as "Susie," she loved socializing, taking long walks, and reading. St. Matthew's Episcopal Church was an important part of her life and she was an active member of the altar guild. As a big sports fan, she was an avid follower of the Chicago Cubs and Ohio State Buckeyes. She'll be remembered for her kindness, selflessness, and compassion for others. She is survived by her husband Steve, her daughter Shannon and her husband Ben, her son Kyle, her grandson Oliver, and her brother Lindley. A service will be held on June 8th at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church at 2120 Lincoln St., Evanston, IL at 2:30 PM with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the church. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 1 to June 2, 2019