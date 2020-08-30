Dr. Susan London, beloved mother of Karen Lawrence and David Lawrence, passed away August 25, 2020. A graduate of Indiana University and the Illinois School of Professional Psychology she worked early in her career as a model and fashion buyer, later as a mother and clinical psychologist. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
at heart.org
and through any act of kindness to a loved one. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
.