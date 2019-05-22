|
Susan Luhman Benn, 92, passed away on May 18th, 2019. Sue was born on January 13th, 1927, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She married Walter Benn on December 27th, 1952. Sue volunteered at the Chicago Botanic Garden, served on the Board of Directors at the Deerfield Public Library and was a devoted supporter of Camp Manito-wish YMCA. She was a member of the Deerfield Area Historical Society, volunteered at Lake Forest Hospital, and was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Sue is survived by her husband of 67 years Walter Benn; her children Eric, Paul, and Sarah; three grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 3-6 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Camp Manito-wish YMCA Campership Fund or the Deerfield Area Historical Society. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019