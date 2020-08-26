1/
Susan Luzader Polk
Susan Luzader Polk, 76, of Merritt, NC passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at home.

From the words of her granddaughter "…the world lost a wonderful, brilliant, strong and free spirited woman. My grandma filled her life with her family, a job she loved and never staying for too long in one place. My family and I will miss her nature walks, card games and sassy attitude. Her battle with cancer had been short and painful the last couple months and we are glad she's in a better place now. Dr. Susie (Luzader) Polk, we love you and we miss you so very much."

She was preceded in death by her parents, Brooks and Jean Luzader.

She is survived by her daughter, Angie Fogel; son, Adam Polk; 4 sisters; and 3 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Pamlico, PO Box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515 or Woodland Dunes Nature Center & Preserve, PO Box 486, Two Rivers, Wisconsin 54241.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 26 to Sep. 10, 2020.
