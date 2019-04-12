On April 7, 2019, Susan Axelrad-Lentz (b. 12/17/48) passed away at home in Chelsea, MI, surrounded by love, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. And yet to say the disease defeated her is a misstatement. An indomitable spirit, she kept her infectious smile throughout, an inspiration to anyone lucky enough to know her. Susan devoted her career to educational research across southeast Michigan, the largest part spent in program development for the Pontiac (MI) school district. Even in retirement, she continued to be deeply involved in Michigan humanitarian causes such as One World One Family in Chelsea. She is survived by her husband, Dan Lentz; sons, Ben and Greg Axelrad; step-daughters, Shannon Sheridan and Heidi Lentz; grandchildren, Theron, Marlon, Brody, and Quinn; and her sister, Patsy O'Laughlin. Beloved by all she encountered, Susan will be dearly missed. For more information visit https://www.forevermissed.com/susan-lentz/ Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary