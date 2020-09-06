Susan M. Berman nee Marco, 72. Beloved wife of Jeffery Berman. Loving mother of Kimberly (Aaron) Walsh. Cherished grandmother of Mason Walsh. Dear sister of Debra (Jerry) Brody and David (Laura "Rocky") Marco and sister-in-law of Donna (Chuck) Weil and the late Marilyn Berman. Devoted daughter of the late Jerome A. and Gene Marco. Fond aunt of Todd (Michelle) Brody, Trevor (Jennifer) Brody, Taryn (Brett) Stein, Garrett Marco, Charlotte (Charlie) Kokernak, Marty (Stephanie) Weil and Gary (Krista) Weil. Private service Sunday 11:30 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center) Skokie. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 www.michaeljfox.org
would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com