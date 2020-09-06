My heartfelt condolences and prayers for the whole family. You will forever be in our hearts, Susie. Together you will be in paradise celebrating this coming Rosh Hashanah with your Mom and Dad. Send our love and kisses. You will be missed. Thank you for all the kindness and thoughfulness. Im still wearing the clinique lipstick you gave me for 2 Christmases you always gave me clinique make up sets.

Febe Gellangarin

Friend