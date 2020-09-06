1/1
Susan M. Berman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan M. Berman nee Marco, 72. Beloved wife of Jeffery Berman. Loving mother of Kimberly (Aaron) Walsh. Cherished grandmother of Mason Walsh. Dear sister of Debra (Jerry) Brody and David (Laura "Rocky") Marco and sister-in-law of Donna (Chuck) Weil and the late Marilyn Berman. Devoted daughter of the late Jerome A. and Gene Marco. Fond aunt of Todd (Michelle) Brody, Trevor (Jennifer) Brody, Taryn (Brett) Stein, Garrett Marco, Charlotte (Charlie) Kokernak, Marty (Stephanie) Weil and Gary (Krista) Weil. Private service Sunday 11:30 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center) Skokie. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 www.michaeljfox.org would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Service
11:30 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
My heartfelt condolences and prayers for the whole family. You will forever be in our hearts, Susie. Together you will be in paradise celebrating this coming Rosh Hashanah with your Mom and Dad. Send our love and kisses. You will be missed. Thank you for all the kindness and thoughfulness. Im still wearing the clinique lipstick you gave me for 2 Christmases you always gave me clinique make up sets.
Febe Gellangarin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved