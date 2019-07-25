age 78, formally of Merrillville IN died Sunday July 21, 2019. Born August 20, 1940 to the late Robert Frank and Dorothy Frank. She lived her whole life in NW Indiana. She spent 60 years working for Lake Mortgage, while still taking care of her family. She very rarely missed an event the family had. From family dinners to softball practices, she was there. She survived by her sister Ruth Morris (Donald), 6 step children; Ivan (Valerie), Phillip, Erica, Craig (Lana), Brit and Rosemary (James) 1 adopted daughter; Nina Bivol (Victor); Beloved grandmother to 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and William. She will be missed by family and numerous friends. She was an amazing woman who helped anyone she came across. Her smile and kindness is something this world will miss dearly. Graveside services will be held Friday July 26th 2019 at 12:30pm at Oak Hill Cemetery located at 4450 Harrison St Gary IN 46408. Memorial luncheon at 2pm at Innsbrook Country Club located at 6701 Taft St Merrillville 46410. In lieu of flowers the family requests to please make a donation to the in her memory. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019