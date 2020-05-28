Susan M. Hagan
Susan M. Hagan; Age 69; Loving mother of Erin (Tony) Hendrickson, Dan (Becca) Leahy, Brian (Laura) Leahy, and Tom (Samantha) Leahy; Proud grandma of Sean, Mikey, Danny, Jack, Brian, James, Johnny, Shea, and Ronan; Beloved sister of Mary Gail (Scott) Phillips, late Tom Hagan, Hilary (late Mike) Korenchuk, and Peter Hagan; Dear aunt, cousin, and friend of many; "Groovy-Grandma" to all; All Funeral Services are Private; A live stream of the private family service on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. is available by using this link; https://asimplestreaming.godaddysites.com/hagan; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Funeral service
05:00 PM
live stream
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
