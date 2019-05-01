|
Susan M. Haras, age 65, at rest April 29, 2019; Beloved wife of 39 years to Larry Haras; Loving daughter of Dolores and the late Paul Pater; Cherished sister of Paul Ret. CPD (Karen) Pater, Donna (Dennis) Mark, Daniel (Bernadette) Pater and Martin (Colleen) Pater; Fond sister in-law of Joseph (Suzanne) Haras and Raymond (Debbie) Haras; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn, Il 60453, Mass 11:00 a.m.; Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mulliganeers 612 72nd Court, Downers Grove, IL 60516 www.mulliganeers.org For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019